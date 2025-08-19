Scale AI logo
Leaderboards

SEAL LLM Leaderboards evaluate frontier LLM capabilities. These leaderboards provide insight into models through robust datasets and precise criteria to benchmark the latest AI advancements.

Humanity's Last Exam
Challenging LLMs at the frontier of human knowledge
1

25.32±1.70

2

21.64±1.61

2

20.32±1.58

View Full Ranking
Humanity's Last Exam (Text Only)
Challenging LLMs at the frontier of human knowledge
1

26.32±1.86

2

22.06±1.75

2

20.57±1.71

View Full Ranking
MultiNRC
Multilingual Native Reasoning Evaluation Benchmark for LLMs
1

52.13±3.01

1

o3-pro-2025-06-10-high

49.00±3.02

2

o3-2025-04-16-high

45.50±3.00

View Full Ranking
MultiChallenge
Assessing models across diverse, interdisciplinary challenges
1

63.77±1.53

2

58.55±3.03

3

59.09±1.08

View Full Ranking
Fortress
Frontier Risk Evaluation for National Security and Public Safety
1

8.24±1.93

2

12.96±2.34

2

14.79±2.49

View Full Ranking
MASK
Evaluate model honesty when pressured to lie
1

Claude Sonnet 4 (Thinking)

95.33±2.29

1

94.20±1.79

2

92.00±0.86

View Full Ranking
EnigmaEval
Evaluating model performance on complex, multi-step reasoning tasks
1

13.09±1.92

1

11.91±1.85

1

10.47±1.74

View Full Ranking
VISTA
Vision-Language Understanding benchmark for multimodal models
1

54.65±1.46

1

54.63±0.55

3

51.79±0.63

View Full Ranking

Frontier AI Evaluations

We conduct high-complexity evaluations to expose model failures, prevent benchmark saturation, and push model capabilities —while continuously evaluating the latest frontier models.

Scaling with Human Expertise

Humans design complex evaluations and define precise criteria to assess models, while LLMs scale evaluations—ensuring efficiency and alignment with human judgment.

Robust Datasets

Our leaderboards are built on carefully curated evaluation sets, combining private datasets to prevent overfitting and open-source datasets for broad benchmarking and comparability.

Run evaluations on frontier AI capabilities

If you'd like to add your model to this leaderboard or a future version, please contact leaderboards@scale.com. To ensure leaderboard integrity, we require that models can only be featured the FIRST TIME when an organization encounters the prompts.