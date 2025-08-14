⌘K
Toggle Sidebar
⌘K
Frontier Leaderboards
Fortress
MultiNRC
Humanity's Last Exam (Text Only)
Humanity's Last Exam
MASK
EnigmaEval
MultiChallenge
VISTA
Legacy Leaderboards
Humanity's Last Exam Text Only (Preview)
Humanity's Last Exam (Preview)
Chinese
Arabic
Korean
Japanese
Agentic Tool Use (Enterprise)
Adversarial Robustness
Math
Spanish
Instruction Following
Agentic Tool Use (Chat)
Coding
2025 Scale AI. All rights reserved.
Korean
Information
Data Samples
Select a model
Select a model
Select a question
Last updated: July 23, 2025